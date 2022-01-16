Basketball Cavaliers’ away winning streak continues, Markkanen’s last-minute third turned the match

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder with 107-102 points.

The Finn in the opening lineup bagged 12 points and took five rebounds. Markkanen succeeded twice in three-point throws. There were six companies. The success rate of Markkanen’s throws was 40. The Finn was able to play in almost 32 minutes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, represented by Lauri Markkanen, are in the winning streak of the four matches.

The most powerful player of the match was Cavaliersin Darius Garland, who scored 27 points. He only succeeded in threes once. The most rebounds in the game took over Jarrett Allen. He accumulated six rebounds.

The Cavaliers took the lead in the last minute with a three-point throw from Markkanen. The throw can be viewed in the suite below.

Cavaliers has now won four of their away games in the tube. The team has played six away matches in a row and has won five of them.

Cleveland has played 44 games this season, of which it has won 26 and lost 18. The team is ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. Markkanen’s former team Chicago Bulls will be at the forefront of the conference.