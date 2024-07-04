Basketball | Can Finland still rise? – Poland leads in the last period

Basketball|HS follows Susijeng’s decisive Olympic qualifying match against Poland.

Wolf gang will face Poland in the decisive Olympic qualifying match starting at 21:30.

The winner of the match is the runner-up of the qualifying group and will face the winner of group A, the host country Spain, in the semi-finals. The winners of the semifinals will meet in the final match, the winner of which will qualify for the Olympic tournament in Paris.

HS follows the match moment by moment. The tracking opens below.