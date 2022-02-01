São Paulo forwarded the classification to the final phase of the Champions League of the Americas, a tournament equivalent to Libertadores in men’s basketball. This Monday (31), Tricolor defeated Nacional (Uruguay) by 89-73 at Antel Arena, in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo, for the third round of the competition.

Wing Bruno Caboclo was the protagonist of the São Paulo victory, scoring 30 points and catching nine rebounds, almost a double-double. Shirt 50 still had an 80% use in field shots, with 85.7% of success in three-point balls.

With 100% success, the Paulistas lead Group B with three wins and six points. São Paulo’s opponent this Tuesday (1), also at Antel Arena, at 10 pm (Brasília time), Quimsa (Argentina) is second, with one victory, one defeat and three points. Nacional also has three points, but has lost the three matches it has played so far and is in the bottom line.

In the first phase of the Champions League, the 12 participants are divided into four groups, with the first two advancing to the knockout stage. The teams play each other in the brackets in three shifts, each one at the headquarters of one of the clubs. The next round of Group B will be at the Morumbi gymnasium, in São Paulo, between March 11th and 13th.

The Uruguayans were better in the first half of the first quarter, opening a nine-point lead, led by forward Johndre Jefferson and forward Dominique Morrison. It was up to Bruno Caboclo to command the reaction of São Paulo, with efficiency in the three-point balls and in the rebounds. Tricolor ended the partial with two more points and increased the difference in the next ten minutes, going into the break with 45 to 37 on the scoreboard.

The Paulistas did not slow down in the third quarter, this time with forward Marquinhos and forward Shamell Stallworth being the protagonists, scoring, together, 18 of the team’s 24 points in the partial. With a good lead on the scoreboard, coach Bruno Mortari rotated the squad and rested the main players in the final ten minutes, thinking about Tuesday’s commitment.

Mines in court

Another Brazilian team on the court this Tuesday in Montevideo is Minas Tênis Clube, which faces Obras Sanitarias (Argentina) at 7pm. The miners have four points (two victories) and are in second place in Group C. Bigua (Uruguay) is in the lead, which won Obras 92-81 on Monday. The Uruguayans have five points (two wins and one defeat).