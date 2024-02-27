EIn principle, it is not difficult to enroll at a university in North America that has offered a scholarship to a highly talented basketball player from Germany. Especially not when you're following in the footsteps of his brother, who achieved a few things during his time at the same university that were fondly remembered by coaches, fellow students and thousands of sports fans beyond the borders of Michigan State.

Moritz Wagner, an emotionally charged, 2.10 meter tall center with a strong throw, was the driving force of a team that fought its way to the final of the American college championship in spring 2018 and only narrowly lost. Shortly afterwards, Franz Wagner, the second offspring of the basketball family, had only one destination for his career-enhancing move to the United States: Ann Arbor, home of one of the most sports-crazy educational institutions in the country. However, a new constellation suddenly emerged. One day before Franz wanted to clarify all the details with his parents on site in May 2019, coach John Beilein, a legendary figure in American college basketball, called Berlin and announced that he was giving up his position and moving to the Cleveland Cavaliers change to the national professional basketball league NBA. Wagner II, just seventeen years old, had to make a decision.