Brittney Griner returns to the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury on a one-year contract.

Ten an American basketball player who was imprisoned in Russia for a month Brittney Griner returns to the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA league, reports ESPN like many American media.

Griner has signed a one-year, $165,000 contract with Mercury.

Griner last played in Phoenix in 2021. He was sidelined all of last season after being detained at a Moscow airport last February after being found in his luggage for e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Griner received a nine-year prison sentence in Russia in August for drug smuggling and possession. Griner returned to the United States in December after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer To Viktor Bout.