Basketball player Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Thursday, is arriving in the United States from Abu Dhabi.

American basketball player Brittney Griner is about to arrive in his home country of the United States. Griner was released from a Russian penal colony on Thursday in exchange for an arms dealer known as a “dealer of death” To Viktor Buti.

The exchange between Griner, 32, and Buti, 55, took place at Abu Dhabi Airport. The Belarusian company Nexta published on Twitter a video of the Russian security service FSB, in which Griner is on a plane on his way to Abu Dhabi. The video also shows the exchange between Griner and Bout.

“I’m happy,” Griner says in the video.

He is also asked if he knows where he is going.

“I don’t,” Griner replies.

Griner is told he is flying home.

“Stateside?” Griner asks in surprise.

He is answered: yes, to the United States. However, the destination of that flight was still Abu Dhabi.

Cherelle Griner

Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner commented Thursday on the release of Brittney Griner.

“I’m just standing here overwhelmed by emotions,” said Cherelle Griner, according to news agency AFP.

“Today, my family is together again, but as you know, many others’ families are not.”

He specifically referred to Paul Whelanwho is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage.

Cherelle Griner also hoped that they would be left alone after Brittney Griner arrived in the United States.

“We ask that you respect our privacy as we begin our recovery.”

Griner was arrested last February in Russia when e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his luggage. Last August, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner traveled to Russia because she has played in the Russian league for several years during the WNBA’s hiatus.