Basketball Bringing the players to the brightest lights is a blessing and a curse for Helsinki Seagulls – Kendale McCullum is waiting for his next opportunity

Helsinki Seagulls star player Kendale McCullum is one of them for whom Finland is just a stop on the way to the top of Europe. Yet he is not a typical American confirmation.

Skilful and An athletic but somewhat selfish mercenary. This could sum up the stereotypical American reinforcement of the Basketball League in one sentence.

As in any area of ​​life, stereotypes in basketball are far from always true.

One of the players who broke the prejudices the most this season has been Helsinki Seagulls’ back Kendale McCullum. Instead of just scoring points, the 24-year-old, who controls the matches with defense and splitting the ball, is perhaps the most important piece of Korisliiga’s biggest championship – sometimes even too important.

“Admittedly, when he hasn’t played, we’ve had a pretty much harder time. He is able to break through defenses and create benefits through what is a vital feature of our gaming system, ”says Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

The valley describes McCullum as a fast and skilful but European-style player. To lighten his big load, Seagulls hired second midfielder in mid-January Corban Collinsin, whose strengths, on the other hand, are more in throwing and scoring.

Korisliiga position in the basketball food chain is likely to lead to McCullum being seen on Finnish parquets for only one season. In his own mind, he is already ready to take the next step.

“It’s no secret. I am happy here, and the current situation is great. But I also want to move forward in my career, and coaches know that, ”McCullum notes.

In his 19 league games in the regular season, McCullum averaged 15.1 points and took 5.6 rebounds per match. The average of nearly eight basket-leading feeds was enough for second place in the entire series.

Traditional statistics tend to be less inclined to measure defensive performance, but at least in ball games, McCullum has been by far the best in the entire series with an average of 2.8 games.

“It may be that slightly brighter fields await with these performances,” Laakso estimates.

“ “There is really no continuity, especially in the Finnish level series.”

Helsinki Seagulls’ material is extensive, but the heart of the game has been Kendale McCullum. In the picture, McCullum brings the ball up in a winning match against Tampereen Pyrintö on February 6, 2021.­

Seagullsin a national team captain from an experienced division Shawn Huff notes that high player turnover is one of the most annoying aspects of the basketball profession.

“There is really no continuity, especially in the Finnish level series. When you find good friends, you know it only takes a moment, ”he regrets.

On the other hand, there is also a bright side to the matter: the more players advance in their careers from Seagulls and Finland, the more the Korisliiga will continue to penetrate.

For example, the valley mentions a representative of the Helsinki club last season Trae Bell-Haynesin, who has been one of the best players in the tough Bundesliga this season. McCullum is now on the same path to the top of Europe, as are the main series in Germany, France, Italy or Spain.

“This is really important to us. That was one of the reasons we got Kenny, too [McCullum] here. We had to present other players who had progressed from here in their careers, ”says Laakso.

McCullumin the road to basketball started in his hometown of Elgin, located in the state of Illinois about a three-quarter drive from Chicago. Growing up in a single-parent family with his mother and four siblings, basketball was a way to break away from everyday life and home worries.

“My mom had to work hard to support us all, so she never got into my games. It was tough at times, ”McCullum recalls.

“At a pretty early stage, I realized I could become pretty good at basketball, even though it was never quite the best on my team.”

Progress in sports was slowed down by the weaker school. High school grades weren’t enough to get McCullum to play college basketball at the highest level in the NCAA’s No. 1 division.

Ending up in the Second Division often means saying goodbye to a professional career. However, the coaches saw potential in McCullum, and as early as the second year of college, they started talking about the possibility of playing in Europe.

“Who knows what would have happened if I had gotten to play in Division One. But I am very happy about how things have gone, “said McCullum.

“ “One path leads to a rock near the seashore, where I sometimes go to calm down and clear my mind.”

Kendale McCullum has found her place in Helsinki on the cliffs of Meilahti.­

His first step In Europe, McCullum took second place in Germany last season. Instead of a faltering toddler, it was immediately a matter of steady and fast-paced progress, as he was chosen as the most valuable player in the series in his coming season.

The wild start came as a surprise to him himself.

“Even during the practice period, I doubted if I was good enough and even ready to play at this level. Then I scored 27 points in the first game and everything started rolling. ”

McCullum says he has already talked to Bundesliga clubs after a short season. According to him, however, the lack of experience was still a big drawback in the negotiations, which is why he decided to take advantage of the Helsinki footboard.

Due to the pandemic, the new hometown has remained quite foreign to McCullum, who lives in Little Huopalahti. However, he says he has found a favorite place to calm down and relax.

“I took a city bike and cycled around the neighborhood. One path takes me to a rock near the seashore, where I sometimes go to calm down and clear my mind. ”

At the same time, McCullum accidentally found the official residence of the President of the Republic of Finland, as the rocks in question are located in Meilahti, near Mäntyniemi.

All in all, he says that he heard a lot of good things about Helsinki before moving to the city, but has not been able to experience the city just as he would have liked.

“Fortunately, my friends are awesome team, and in addition I was able to spend time with familiar American living in Espoo, Finland. So in a way, however, time has passed much better than I expected. ”

“ “A well-mannered young man.”

Helsinki Seagulls’ Kendale McCullum reached a very rare triple double in the Basketball League against BC Nokia on February 3, 2021.­

February in the beginning, McCullum reached a rare achievement in the Basketball League when he made a triple double in a match against BC Nokia, ie reached double – digit figures in three different statistical categories. The last time this achievement had been reached in the Basketball League Antto Nikkarinen in November 2019.

After the match, Huff punched McCullum as a reward for his teammates in an interview with Ruudu, which caused McCullum to tear in his own interview.

The little fuss describes well Seagulls ’current team spirit, in which McCullum also plays an important part. Laakso and Huff say this is a very well-liked person among the team.

“Calm type, terribly nice and polite. A well-mannered young man, ”Huff describes.

“A really good person with whom I haven’t had any problems. He also wants to learn all the time and receives good advice from older players, which he humbly receives, ”says Laakso.

McCullum, among others, says Huffin, Tuukka Kotin and Porter Troupen also taught him what will be required at a higher level in the future. The entire trio have previously played in Europe’s top leagues in their careers.

“I have been fortunate to be surrounded by such an experience. Few young players have the opportunity to reach such a talented team at such an early stage in their careers, ”McCullum praises.

Huff take advantage of McCullum’s selflessness, for example the Kouvot match played at the end of October, where this did not make any points itself. Even when he made it through, McCullum distributed alley oop feeds to open teammates instead of making a basket.

Seagulls center Wayne Martin described the performance as the best zero-point game he had ever seen.

“I wanted to show that I’m not a selfish player, and I can do more than just score points. Our throws sank well, so even though I had opportunities to run for the basket and finish myself, I always decided to give one more feed to a hot teammate, ”McCullum recalls.

Seagulls is the biggest champion favorite in the playoffs starting on Saturday, where it will face Lapua Cobras in the quarterfinals. The main challengers of Seagulls are Kauhajoki Karhu, Salon Vilppa and Tampereen Pyrinn.

In 22 regular season matches, Seagulls suffered two losses. The first of them was all the more memorable: Bear, who played with only one substitute, knocked down 47 points Okko Järven led by Seagulls with points 107-88.

McCullum believes the unexpected loss was an important lesson for the team, which will ultimately be useful in the playoffs and championship hunt that begins on Saturday.

“It made us work again and focus on the smaller details that had allowed us to win 16 matches in the tube. The loss did us good. ”

Despite the corona epidemic, Kendale McCullum’s time has passed better in Finland than he expected.­