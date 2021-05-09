Sunday, May 9, 2021
Basketball Bradley Beal bagged 50 points as Washington confirmed a grip on the playoffs and pushed Indiana into Chicago’s prey

May 9, 2021
Lauri Markkanen’s Chicago Bulls still have small seams to advance to the playoffs.

Washington Wizards took an important overtime victory in basketball in the NBA when the team defeated the Indiana Pacers with a score of 133-132. Washington climbed ninth in the eastern block past Indiana and strengthened its place in the playoff qualifiers for 7-10. Washington have won 32 matches and played less in Indiana 31.

Bradley Beal threw as many as 50 points and Washington on the night before Sunday ‘s round Russell Westbrook 33. Indiana’s greedy was 35 points Caris LeVert.

Finnish player Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls chasing tenth place in the eastern block and has won three matches in Indiana and four matches in Washington less. Chicago and Indiana have five regulars left and Washington have four regular season matches, so Markkanen’s team has a slim chance of getting into the playoffs.

