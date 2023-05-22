Basketball | Boston fell for the third time, Miami was one win away from the finals spot

Heat’s Gabe Vincent with 29 points and Duncan Robinson with 22 points collected the highest score balances in the match.

Basketball In the finals of the Eastern Division of the NBA, the Miami Heat once again defeated the Boston Celtics and are fast on their way to the finals of the league.

The match ended with a clear score of 128–102.

Miami took control right from the start of the match and led by 30 points entering the last quarter.

Heat’s Gabe Vincent with 29 points and Duncan Robinson with 22 points collected the highest score balances in the match.

Jayson Tatum, who collected the Celtics’ best point pot, threw only 14 points and was only the player who scored the fifth most points in the match.

Miami, the surprise of the playoff spring, leads the Eastern Conference final series with a 3–0 victory. Miami has a chance to advance to the finals with a win in the next meeting of the match series, early Wednesday Finnish time.

We are also in a 3–0 situation in the final series of the western division. The first team in the Western Conference regular season, the Denver Nuggets, have won every meeting against the Los Angeles Lakers.