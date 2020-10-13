Basketball Bearish Wayne Martin twisted the opening victory for Beargulls from Bear

In the opening match of the men’s Basketball League season, Kauhajoki fell as a guest of Seagulls into the last-minute by-pass.

Men The Basketball League returned to the parquet after a break of more than seven months. In the opening, Helsinki Seagulls beat Kauhajoki’s Bear Basket 84–82 (42–36) in an exciting and entertaining match in Kisahalli.

The match was settled in the final ten-minute period, starting with numbers 62-62. The Seagulls gun was strong, active and bearish under each basket for the rest of the minute Wayne Martin. Kauhajoki threw its last five attempts past the basket.

Martin scored the last four points of the match. The American snapped a total of nine rebounds and scored 20 points.

“Neither team got a torn difference in the game. It must be good luck to win a match like that, ”said Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

“We did better at the defensive end than in either practice match played during the season.”

Last during the season, the championship was not split because the pandemic suspended the regular season in March. The reigning champion is Kauhajoki, number one in spring 2019.

Seagulls was invincible in Töölö last league season. The Helsinki team won all 18 home matches. On Tuesday, Loke was marked the 19th consecutive home win in the league.

“Seagulls’ speed surprised, ”admitted Kauhajoki head coach Janne Koskimies.

The first five throws of the match were reflected on Tuesday in the teams’ opening season: all threes and all past the basket.

Seagullsin Tuukka Kotti got the first ten of the league to finish 4.40 and lifted the home team to the lead. Konkari seemed to be in tune by throwing five points at a fast pace and taking seven rebounds.

The break went with Seagulls leading 42-36. At the end of the third quarter, the guests rose to a lead of 54-53. The final ten was started with 62-62 points.

Seagulls’ evening was followed by the youth star who became the divorce of HNMKY Max Besselink, 18. His playing time was 10.59, of which 8.36 before the break. The catch for the league debut was five points and four rebounds.

“A man in place, good minutes, even though Kauhajoki took advantage of his inexperience a couple of times in the end,” said Laakso.

I’m at work The spectator capacity of the race hall is 1,000. The series opening was almost sold out. That meant 450 spectators during the corona pandemic.

The match between Seagulls and Kauhajoki was played the day before the official opening round of the league. The people of Helsinki wanted the match on Tuesday because the national football team will play at the same angles on Wednesday in the League of Nations.

On Saturday, Seagulls will play at Nokia. In the race hall, it will meet Kouvot next Wednesday.