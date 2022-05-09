Basketball Bear Basket in the last minute third to win the championship

The fifth final of the basketball league will be played on Wednesday in Kauhajoki.

Vilpas – Karhu Basket 82–85

Winnings 1-3

Kauhajoki Bear Basket rose to victory in the men’s Basketball League championship when Cameron Jones snatched in the Salohalli seconds before the end of the three-point throw from a staggering distance into the basket. It brought Karhu Basket an 85-82 victory from Salon Vilppa and a 3-1 lead in the final series.

Karhu Basket will have a chance to win their fourth decisive victory on Wednesday in Kauhajoki.

Bear Basket started strongly in front of 2,100 spectators and succeeded in almost everything in the first quarter. So the episode went handsomely 33-18.

The same pace continued in the second period, in the middle of which Karhu Basket escaped the lead to 24 points. After that, Vilpas finally picked up to a 16-2 draw, leading him to halftime with only eight points to chase.

Vilpas continued briskly in the third period and rose to the top at the beginning of the fourth period. However, the home team didn’t like it, and Bear Basket came back ahead. The rest was especially on Jones’ screen. He scored the last 13 points for the winners.

“I had enough energy and self-confidence in the final solution, although I have to say that this was a very match I have played abroad. Now, in the next game, we have a place for the solution in front of the home audience, ”Jones said.

Jones threw Bear Basket 23 points and Rene Rougeau 16. Out of sincerity Brian Fobbs and Bryan Griffin ended up with 17 points.

“At the end of the second episode, our defense was really weak and the game overall sticky. In the end, however, we scored the necessary points and were not frustrated. We took a good win in a tough place, ”said Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

Cheated coach Sami Toiviainen apricots for the next game setups.

“The first episode was a classless attack from us. In the second half, the game seemed to turn to us until a gentleman named Jones emerged. We are now back to back against the wall. Let’s see how the team and coaching can handle this, ”Toiviainen reflected.