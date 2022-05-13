Basketball | Basketball star Brittney Griner’s torment continues: Russia extended his pre-trial detention

Griner has been incarcerated for three months.

Russian authorities have extended the U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner remanded in custody for one month, according to Reuters. The source of the information was Griner’s lawyer.

Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow airport when e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his luggage. He faces up to ten years in prison.

The arrest occurred while two-time Olympic gold medalist Griner was returning to the United States for his WNBA club’s Phoenix Mercury training camp. While the WNBA season is on hiatus, Griner has played for the Yekaterinburg team in the Russian league. He has been playing in Russia for several seasons.

Griner’s lawyers say the player is awaiting trial in Russia, but U.S. officials say it is “imprisoned on wrong grounds.” According to the U.S. government, the only reason for his arrest is that he is a U.S. citizen.

Read more: US wants basketball star arrested in Russia free: ‘Imprisoned’

Read more: Such a person is the 206-centimeter role model creeping in as a Russian prisoner and pioneer Brittney Griner: “He’s like a tree”