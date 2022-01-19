Harris also made Olympic history when he threw his first points at the first women’s basketball Olympic tournament in Montreal in 1976.

Women’s basketball an American among the pioneers Lusia Harris died Tuesday in his home state of Mississippi, his family said. Harris was 66 years old.

Harris was left in basketball history in 1977 when he was booked by the New Orleans Jazz in the NBA for the seventh round of college league drafts.

Harris is still the only woman officially drafted into the NBA since being selected in the 1969 draft Denise Longin the booking was rejected by the league.

Harris did not get into the training camp of the Jazz who reserved him before the start of the season, as he was pregnant at the time. Harris later played in the Women’s Professional Series at the WPBL. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

Harris also made Olympic history when he scored his first points in the first women’s basketball Olympic tournament in Montreal in 1976. Harris and the United States won silver in the tournament when the Soviet Union took Olympic gold.