Basketball | Basketball legend Willis Reed, 80, has died

Reed’s club, the New York Knicks, confirmed the two-time NBA champion’s death on Tuesday night.

A basketball legend Willis Reed, 80, has died. Reed’s death was confirmed by his NBA club, the New York Knicks, on Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Newspaper The New York Times said he learned of Reed’s death from his former teammate and former member of the United States Senate From Bill Bradley.

According to Bradley, Reed had heart problems for which he had received treatment at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston.

In a message, the Knicks expressed their deep sadness at the passing of their beloved captain. The Knicks called Reed’s leadership, sacrifice and work ethic unmatched.

Reed played for the Knicks in the 1964-1974 seasons and won the NBA championship in 1970 and 1973 in the club’s shirt. Reed was the NBA’s most valuable player in 1970.

Sports media ESPN lists the seventh NBA Finals in 1970 as the most memorable moment of Reed’s career. Even his teammates were uncertain about Reed’s playing condition, who was suffering from a thigh injury.

Reed back in the lineup bagged the first two baskets of the game and the Knicks won the championship by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 113–99.

Due to injuries, Reed ended his playing career in 1974. His career as a coach began with the Knicks in 1977 and ended with the New Jersey Nets in 1989, after which he moved to the club’s management ladder and was involved in building the Nets into an NBA finals-level team.

Reed was selected to the NBA All-Star game seven times and the most valuable player of the game once. The New York Knicks have frozen his game number 19.

Reed was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.