Basketball Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s university shirt was sold for more than 1.1 million euros, in 1999 the price was only a fraction

This is a shirt Jordan used in North Carolina.

Everyone one of the best basketball players of all time Michael Jordanin the jersey used in the game has been sold at a US auction for $ 1.38 million, or more than € 1.1 million, said ESPN on Saturday.

It is a shirt worn by Jordan at its University of North Carolina and the only one known. The rarity broke the record paid for jerseys used by Jordan in games.

Previously, the most expensive Jordan shirt was the Chicago Bulls uniform from the 1986-87 NBA, which was auctioned last October, costing $ 480,000, or just under $ 400,000.

Same The Jordan North Carolina shirt was sold in 1999, at a price of $ 63,500. The amount was a record at the time. Recently, collectibles related to Jordan have amassed staggering sums, for example, a collectible card related to his NBA incoming season was sold for $ 738,000 (about € 600,000).