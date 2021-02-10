Basketball Basketball is already hoping for a new consideration of audience restrictions: “After all, this absurd situation is dragging the Basketball League and all professional sports without an audience”

Basketball League clubs cut costs due to the corona epidemic and laid off when revenues plummeted due to audience restrictions. In the Basketball Federation, it is hoped that the government will analyze whether restrictions are no longer necessary.

In the basketball league for the third month in a row, matches without audiences are played, and this has a drastic effect on club revenues. Corona subsidies received from the state do not compensate for losses.

Indeed, some clubs have taken adaptation measures during the winter aimed at continuity. The Basketball Association and the clubs want to ensure that the professional clubs of the Basketball League are still standing at the beginning of next season.

It is not yet in sight when the audience could return, but the Basketball Federation is looking for help and understanding from the state.

“Health safety comes first, of course,” says the CEO of the Basketball Association Ari Tammivaara says.

Tammivaara hopes that the government will be able to analyze the situation as soon as possible. He asks if the risk profile of basketball matches is so high that spectators cannot be admitted to the matches.

“The clubs created really good practices for organizing games at 50 percent capacity. The matches had mask escapes and detailed plans to carry out a safe event. The state has emphasized that only the necessary measures will be taken, and that analysis should be done with a denser comb. ”

The Federal Government of the Basketball Federation has decided that none of the five main leagues will drop out this season. It has removed athletic pressure and clubs do not have to take financial risks to ensure athletic continuity.

According to Tammivaara, “everyone will take the jacket” from this season, but the starting point is that all clubs will be able to start the season 2021–2022.

When clubs in the fall announced their budgets for this season, ten clubs had twelve smaller budgets than the previous ones. Since then, Helsinki Seagulls has also had to reduce its budget, as ticket revenue is a third of the club’s revenue.

“We have always been very realistic about the situation. In the spring, we figured the restrictions would come on. We were already preparing for this situation, which has not come as a surprise to us, ”CEO of Helsinki Seagulls Aku Perho says.

According to the fly, Seagulls has made various financing arrangements, collected income from small streams and applied for all possible grants.

“We have to thank our partners who have stayed involved despite everything.”

According to the fly, it has been an honor at Seagulls that the salaries of the players have not been compromised. He hopes that the epidemic will have an impact even next season.

“I’m trying to be optimistic and think that next fall can be started normally. No one knows how our partners will cope with this, so Korona can influence the sponsor market. Our partners have been loyal. ”

BC Nokia had made an 18 percent smaller budget for this period than for last season. That was not enough either, but the club had to make cuts in salaries. Two American reinforcements already left the team.

“We are going for a loss. All measures are aimed at enabling us to play next year, ”said BC Nokia’s CEO Marko Pirhonen says.

“After all, this absurd situation pulls the Basketball League and all professional sports without an audience because we do things largely for the audience. Audience restrictions have had a big impact on our budget. ”

Pirhonen says he is pleased with how well the players have understood the measures. The players have had enough training motivation, “and no one has beaten a fat man”.

In corona restrictions, Pirho is most annoyed by the situation of juniors.

“I’d rather have the little pieces get to practice. There comes such scary figures point. The threshold for cessation lowers so much if there is no activity to offer. I would pay more attention to that. Yes, we can do it. ”

Helsinki Seagulls’ Max Besselink donks to the basket in the men’s basketball league match against BC Nokia on February 3­

Kouvot made its own adjustment measures in early December. The club laid off two foreign reinforcements and a head coach, and the layoffs will continue until the end of the season.

The chairman of Kouvo Sami Laaksonen according to the club will survive this season.

“Yes, we will survive. Of course, we have had good partners and the Korona grants have fixed the situation a bit. There should be no challenges for sustainability. November – December looked bad, but now it’s starting to ease. ”

Kouvot reduced the budget for this season by 19 percent from last season.

“It may not have been possible for anyone to budget that the restrictions are so strong. And even if we get to take the audience, the audience doesn’t move. That was perhaps the biggest surprise. ”

The valley is concerned about how the Corona Age will be reflected in the next season. The Kouvo Hall should have received 600 spectators in the autumn, but only a couple of hundred arrived at the matches. According to him, now the cost of matches is even cheaper when the audience is not allowed at all, compared to a situation where there would be a couple of hundred audiences. ”

Kouvo is preparing for the public’s caution next season.

“I think people are careful. We budget ticket revenue to zero. If there are positive surprises, we will welcome them. ”

Do you think the season can be played to the end?

“It’s a good question. Our season is likely to end in the regular season, which ends in early March. I’m a little concerned considered the situation in the playoffs. I wish we could play to the end, but yes, this will be a difficult spring. ”