Basketball | Bad news for Slovenia: superstar Luka Dončić injured his knee during the World Cup

Dončić will miss the warm-up game against the United States.

Slovene The national basketball team received some bad news during a practice match against Spain on Friday when the superstar Luka Doncic injured his left knee.

Dončić continued the game and scored 17 points as Slovenia lost 79–99. Instead, he will not be seen in Saturday’s match against the United States.

Slovenian Basketball Association told on Saturday in the message service X, formerly Twitter, that Dončić will miss the match against the United States as a precaution.

“The captain got an unfavorable blow in the second quarter, and the national team doesn’t want to leave anything to chance a few days before leaving for Japan”, the decision was justified.

Doncic has been in a good mood during the World Cup, as he has bagged two triple-doubles in Slovenia’s three training matches, according to the news agency AFP.

Dončić, who represents the Dallas Mavericks who play in the NBA basketball league, won the 2017 EC basketball gold in a Slovenian shirt.

Slovenia will face Venezuela in its World Cup opener on August 26. The country will also play against Georgia and Cape Verde in the opening group.

The 32-country World Cup starts on August 25. Finland is playing in the World Cup for the second time in its history. Susijeng’s initial group opponents are Australia, Japan and Germany.