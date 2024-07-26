Basketball | Bad news for Finland before the EC home games in Tampere

Basketball|Super promise Miikka Muurinen will not play in the European Championships starting in Tampere.

Basketball the European Championship for men under 18 years of age starts on Saturday in Tampere’s Hakametsä.

The team of the host team received sad news on the eve of the games. When the team lineups were confirmed on Friday evening, Finland was not found on the player list Miikka Muurinen name.

Muurinen, 17, who has already appeared in the A national team, is Finland’s most promising basketball prospect Lauri Markkanen. He is also considered one of the best players of the age group born in 2007 in the whole world.

The reason for Muurinen’s absence was not confirmed. Last week in the tournament played in the USA, he was the target of a violent foul. Muurinen lay on the surface of the field for about 20 minutes before he was carried away on a stretcher and taken to the hospital to be checked.

Finland will face Lithuania in the opening match of the European Championships. The match starts at Hakametsä ice hall at 18:30.

Muurinen’s absence is probably the death blow to Finland’s dreams of success. The finishing practice against France, which is considered the champion favorite, ended in a harsh 50–106 defeat.

Apart from Finland and Lithuania, Spain and Slovenia also play in group D.