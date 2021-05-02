Basketball Awak Kuier’s season in Italy is over, the WNBA League starting in a couple of weeks is calling

Basketball player Awak Kuier is free to move to the United States in terms of playing obligations, where she will face the first season of her career in the women ‘s professional league at WNBA.

Kuier’s season in Italy ended late Saturday when his Ragusa lost in the second semi-final to Famila Wuber Schio 54-60.

In the away game, Kuier approached double-doubles with a balance of nine points and 10 rebounds. In addition, he recorded three entries in his statistics, exploitation and combat.

In the first during his professional season, Kuier recorded averages of 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 assists.

WNBA club Dallas Wings booked Kuier on its second booking round in mid-April.

The team’s season begins in North America on May 14 with a away game against Los Angeles Spars.