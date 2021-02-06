Basketball Awak Kuier’s double-double did not save: However, Finland bowed to Ukraine

The winner of the qualifying group, Belgium, took the place in the European Championship final.

Finland the women’s basketball team lost its final game of the European Championship qualifiers to Ukraine 75-91. Finland won once in the qualifiers and lost five times.

The number one character in the match played in the Portuguese Matosinhos bubble was Finland Awak Kuier, who scored 30 points and tore 14 rebounds. The two-digit points catch from Finland also reached 12 points Linda-Lotta Lehtoranta and ten points Lotta Vesiluoma.

