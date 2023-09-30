Basketball | Awak Kuieri’s season ended with a loss – the third season did not show the expected development

Awak Kuier scored five points in the last WNBA game of the season.

Finnish basketball player Awak Kuierin, 22, season in the women’s basketball WNBA league has come to an end. The Dallas Wings, represented by Kuieri, faced the Las Vegas Aces on their home floor, who won the third semi-final match with a score of 64–61.

Reigning champion Las Vegas won the series 3–0 and advances to the WNBA Finals. Last fall, Las Vegas won its first championship in the WNBA. Las Vegas will face either the New York Liberty or the Connecticut Sun in the finals.

Kuier was on the field for about 16 and a half minutes in Dallas’ last game of the season. Kuier sank five points and grabbed one rebound.

Kuier played an average of 10.8 minutes per game in 37 games during the season. He averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kuier has now played three seasons in the WNBA and this season she played more games than in previous seasons.

Kuier said before the season that he was expected to develop and play a bigger role in the season that ended. However, the playing time came less than last season, when he averaged 12.6 minutes per game and averaged 2.8 points per game.