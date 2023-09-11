The Dallas Wings represented by Awak Kuier will face the Atlanta Dream at the start of the WNBA playoffs.

Finland national team star Awak Kuierin represented by the Dallas Wings ended their regular season career in the women’s WNBA basketball league by defeating the Atlanta Dream on the away court 94–77.

Kuier played exactly 20 minutes in the match, during which he collected four points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in his statistics.

Dallas’ top name Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points, picked up four rebounds and gave six assists in the match.

Dallas finished fourth in the 12-team regular season, when the team won 22 of 40 games.

Dallas in the opening round of the playoffs, it will meet Atlanta, which finished fifth. Two match wins are required for the second round. The match series starts on Friday.

Playing in his third season in North America, Kuier and Dallas’ playoffs have ended in the last two seasons with elimination in the opening round.

The other series of matches in the opening round are Las Vegas-Chicago, New York-Washington and Connecticut-Minnesota.