Basketball | Awak Kuieri has an extension contract with the Italian championship club

Basketball Finnish star Awak Kuier has signed a multi-year extension contract with his Italian club Reyer Venezia, the club says on their website.

Kuier thanked his club for the trust and praised his team members in a comment published on the club’s website.

Kuier, who performed superbly, was chosen as the most valuable player of the final series when the team won the Italian women’s basketball championship in May. Venezia, who won the regular season, did not lose a single match in the playoffs.

