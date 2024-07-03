Thursday, July 4, 2024
Basketball | Awak Kuieri has an extension contract with the Italian championship club

July 3, 2024
Basketball | Awak Kuieri has an extension contract with the Italian championship club
Kuier thanked his team for their trust.

Basketball Finnish star Awak Kuier has signed a multi-year extension contract with his Italian club Reyer Venezia, the club says on their website.

Kuier thanked his club for the trust and praised his team members in a comment published on the club’s website.

Kuier, who performed superbly, was chosen as the most valuable player of the final series when the team won the Italian women’s basketball championship in May. Venezia, who won the regular season, did not lose a single match in the playoffs.

There was news about the Finnish player’s extension contract earlier Over.

