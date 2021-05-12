Basketball Awak Kuier, who travels to Dallas, is excited, but little: “I think I’m doing just fine”

A Finnish basketball player heading to the WNBA admits that there are butterflies in his stomach.

Finland women’s basketball team’s number one star Awak Kuier admits that the transition to the U.S. WNBA is exciting – a little.

“I’m more excited though and want to get to see what it’s like there. I know the anchor and I adapt quickly to different places, so maybe the basket side is more exciting, ”Kuier said at a remote news conference Wednesday.

Kuier is set to head to the United States soon and join the Dallas Wings team. The club selected her second in the Women’s NBA (WNBA) Reservation in April.

“I hope they welcome me and get to train quickly and get to know the team,” Kuier says.

Kuierin, 19, the move from Finland to the United States has been delayed due to visa and work permit issues. He says the flight to the new is possibly ahead as early as the weekend.

Dallas will start their season in Finnish time early Saturday with a away game against Los Angeles Sparks. Kuier can’t make that match. In the United States, he is likely to face quarantine because of the coronavirus situation.

Kuier wants to get to play in the WNBA, but is aware of the hardness of the series.

“There are star players there, and it would be nice to see how I do against them. There are tough players in the training, so I look forward to them too. ”

Kuier’s season ended recently in the Italian Women’s League when Ragusa, whom he represents, dropped out of the semifinals.

“It was small, but there’s nothing left for it.”

Kuier headed from Italy to Finland, where he has, among other things, seen his family.

Kuier is able to play as a big winger, center winger as well as a small winger. He says there has been talk with the club about focusing initially on the first two venues.

“It’s still a little hard to say about my own role when I don’t know how I adapt to the team. Bringing the energy of a young player, ”Kuier says of his near-term goals.

Helping to adapt to Dallas will help Isabelle Harrison, with whom Kuier also played in Ragusa.

“It’s really cool to have someone to warn and tell you what it’s all like. Isabelle has helped me a lot and we are close. ”

Many of the WNBA’s basketball players play in the winters in Europe. It is also in Kuier’s plans.

“Having played against them, has gotten a little taste of what it’s like there. I have heard that there are differences in the European basket and the pace is different. I think I’m doing just fine. ”

Kuier says playing in Italy developed him.

“The more I played, the more I learned. Hardness and professionalism came along. I want to develop and be the best version of myself. ”

WNBA the booking event raised Kuier more strongly than before to the awareness of the general sports audience.

“It’s a plus that people follow women’s basketball. Cool that there have been a lot of people who are interested. I take it quite well and try to set an example for young players. ”

The young player has also noticed this in recent days in Finland.

“A couple of times have come to the store to ask for a picture. It’s just cool that someone wants to be in the same situation as me. ”