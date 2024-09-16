Basketball | Awak Kuier was chosen as the best foreign player in Italy

Basketball|Awak Kuier was recognized in Italy.

16.9. 21:51

Finland women’s national team star Awak Kuier was selected as the best foreign player in the Italian premier league Serie A1, the Basketball Association said on Monday on their website.

In May, Kuier won the Italian women’s championship in the Reyer Venezia team. He was chosen as the most valuable player of the finals. In July, Kuier signed a multi-year contract extension with his Italian club.

The number one star of the Finnish national team has played almost non-stop in recent years, as the summer seasons have been spent in the WNBA in the United States and the winter seasons on European courts. This year, she missed the WNBA season.

Kuier, 23, averaged 14 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in Italy last season. Kuieri’s teammate Matilde Villa was chosen as the best Italian player of the series.