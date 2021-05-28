Basketball Awak Kuier made Finnish sports history in the WNBA

Finnish basketball player Awak Kuier made his debut in the ranks of Dallas Wings in the WNBA league after training with his new team only once.

Basketball player Awak Kuierista became the first Finn to play in the WNBA ever before on Friday morning.

Kuier, 19, who joined the Dallas Wings ranks this season, made his debut in the women’s basketball North American professional league against Atlanta Dream.

The career in the new series began with a loss, as Dream won the match 101-95.

Kuier, who had the game number 28 for himself, started the match as expected from the substitution bench. In the debut, the responsibility was still small, which is largely explained by the fact that Kuier had only had time to train with his new team once.

Kuier finally got playing time of six minutes and 45 seconds. He scored points, rebounds and assists to the basket for each one.

Dallas Wings selected Kuier as the second player at the WNBA booking ceremony in mid-April. At that time, Kuier became the second Finnish reservation in the history of the series, chosen in 2001 Taru Tuukkanen after.

The Dream match was the fourth of the season for Wings. The start of the Kuier season was delayed due to work permit and visa issues. When he finally arrived in the United States, he also had to spend several days in quarantine.

Kuier got on the floor for the first time after just over eight minutes of the match’s opening quarter. The first He scored his WNBA points from the free throw line after being on the field for about four minutes of play.

In all, Kuier’s first deployment took less than five minutes. His best performances were in the defensive end, where Kuier proved capable of defensive missions away from the basket against smaller opponents.

Another once Kuier got on the field at the end of the third quarter. This time, however, Joy was left for less than two minutes when, after a careless loss of the ball, Wings head coach Vickie Johnson took Kuier immediately back in exchange.

Wings remained at strike distance until the end, but on the other hand a short distance from Dream. Kuier only came back on the field 13 seconds before the end, when the game had already largely settled in favor of the home team.

Kuier’s number one line of statistics showed that he succeeded in one free throw from two attempts and failed twice in a three-point throw.

In addition to one point, Kuier also recorded one offensive ball, one pass to the basket, one personal foul, and one ball loss. His plus-minus balance was frozen by eight points.

In the match was attended by the first three selected players at the April booking ceremony. However, the newcomers were not immediately able to bask in the brightest spotlights, but they were all less than ten points and ten minutes of play.

Kuier’s teammate and number one reservation Charli Collier began as the center of Wings, but he too eventually received rather limited responsibility. Third-elected butcher Aari McDonald was also still in a side role on Dream’s team.

Next time, Wings and Kuier will play Finnish time on the night between Saturday and Sunday. That’s when Kuier first reaches the home crowd when Wings encounters the Phoenix Mercury at home.

