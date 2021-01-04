No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball Awak Kuier made a double-double basketball at the opening of the Italian league’s spring season

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kuier started the spring season in the women’s Italian league just fine.

Finland basketball ambassador Awak Kuier started the spring season in the women’s Italian league just fine when he booked his team Ragusa with a so-called double-double, two-digit readings in two areas of the game. Ragusa defeated Empol in away 69-57 (28-23) matches, where Kuier threw 15 points and captured 13 rebounds.

In addition to his double-double, Kuier adorned his stats with exploitation and two fights. Ragusa is in second place in the series with a balance of ten wins and two losses.

In the Spanish league Marianne Kalin got to start the year with a victory when Bembibre overthrew Zaragoza 66-63 (26-31).

Kalin got 22 minutes of playing time and recorded four points, rebound, pass, exploitation and fight. The win was the fourth of Bembibre’s season. There are losses in account 15.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Owaisi reached the shelter of Abbas Siddiqui, Mamata's arch-rival for entry in Bengal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.