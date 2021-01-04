Basketball Awak Kuier made a double-double basketball at the opening of the Italian league’s spring season

Kuier started the spring season in the women’s Italian league just fine.

Finland basketball ambassador Awak Kuier started the spring season in the women’s Italian league just fine when he booked his team Ragusa with a so-called double-double, two-digit readings in two areas of the game. Ragusa defeated Empol in away 69-57 (28-23) matches, where Kuier threw 15 points and captured 13 rebounds.

In addition to his double-double, Kuier adorned his stats with exploitation and two fights. Ragusa is in second place in the series with a balance of ten wins and two losses.

In the Spanish league Marianne Kalin got to start the year with a victory when Bembibre overthrew Zaragoza 66-63 (26-31).

Kalin got 22 minutes of playing time and recorded four points, rebound, pass, exploitation and fight. The win was the fourth of Bembibre’s season. There are losses in account 15.