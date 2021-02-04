Basketball Awak Kuier loaded almost half of Finland’s points, but Belgium knocked out the basketball players in the European Championship qualifiers

The second half was sad for Finland and Belgium escaped.

Top team Belgium was stronger than expected and rolled in the women’s European Championship qualifiers in Finland 82–47 (39–32).

The defeat of Belgium in Matosinhos, Portugal, shattered Finland’s delicate dreams of the European Championship finals. Finland has the remaining Ukraine fight on Saturday for the qualifiers.

Finland has won one of his five qualifying games and lost four. Belgium leads the block and has secured its European Championship place. The Belgian level shows that the team was fifth in the previous European Championships and bronze in the previous ones. At the 2018 World Cup, the country was fourth.

The Finns scored the most points Awak Kuierwith a score of 20. Kuier collected six rebounds. Other Finns did not reach the double-digit score. Saga Ukkonen threw nine points.

The number one cannon in Belgium was a star player Emma Meesseman, who scored 18 points and collected ten rebounds. Kim Mestdagh and Jana Raman threw 13 points at the woman.

Finland started the match well and took a break from Belgium with a seven-point lead. In the two closing quarters, Belgium spent its spending. Finland scored only two points in the closing quarter. Finland was missing from the match Lotta-Maj Lahtinen.