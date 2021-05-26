Basketball Awak Kuier is set to make his WNBA debut on Friday, Yle will show at least 14 matches

Awak Kuier’s WNBA launch has been delayed due to licensing issues. He has missed three Dallas Wings matches.

Basketball player Awak Kuier will make Finnish sports history probably on Thursday and Friday night Finnish time, when he is scheduled to make his debut in the WNBA basketball league. Kuier will also become the first Finnish player in the history of the series.

Kuier’s Dallas Wings have already played three games in the regular season without Kuier. His move to the United States was delayed due to visa and work permit issues.

Dallas Wings booked Kuier as the second player at the WNBA booking ceremony.

Kuier and Wings will face Atlanta Dream on Friday morning in two matches starting at Finnish time.

Wings ’season has started with a win and two losses. In the opening match, it defeated the Los Angeles Sparks clear count, but after that, Wings lost in tougher battles to Seattle Storm and New York Liberty.

The opposing team Dream, on the other hand, have won half of their four matches. This season, the teams will play a total of 32 matches in the WNBA regular season.

Kuierin the probable debut will be shown live in Finland at Yle Areena. Yle says it has signed a deal with the WNBA that includes at least 14 regular season matches from Kuier’s team.

“We want to be involved in this significant basketball trip and make Kuier’s matches available to all Finnish basketball fans,” Yle’s performance rights manager Riku Saaranluoma said Yle in the news.

The Friday night match has a description in Finnish. The narrator is familiar from Yle’s basketball broadcasts Antti-Jussi Sipilä, and the post of commentator will be handled by the head coach of the women’s national team Pekka Salminen.

