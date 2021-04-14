Basketball Awak Kuier is booked with a top number in the women’s NBA, which is constantly making millions in losses – to earn bigger sums she should go to Russia to play

Finnish night Awak Kuier will be booked for the top American women’s basketball series WNBA on Friday night. The status of the series in the United States tells the essentials about the status of women’s professional sports in the world. For example, basketball superstar Stephen Curry could pay the salaries of all the players in the women’s series on his annual salary for two years.

In recent booking reviews, Kuier has been consistently promoted to second best player on the University of Texas pier Charli Collierin after.

The duo may well end up on the same team as the first two booking rounds are held by Dallas Wings.

Kuier will be the second Finnish WNBA reservation. New York Liberty booked Taru Tuukkanen in the fourth round of the 2001 booking session as the 57th overall player.

But what kind of series exactly does Kuier end up in? What, in the end, is even the WNBA?

WNBA the season begins in mid-May and ends in October. This year, each team will play 32 matches instead of the usual 36, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the Olympic break.

When the games are in the summer, the WNBA won’t have to compete for players with the richer leagues in the rest of the world.

Indeed, a large proportion of WNBA players spend the winter playing in either Europe or China, as the best in the WNBA can earn around half a million dollars, while in Russia the amount can be triple or quadruple.

Of the brightest stars Diana Taurasi earned According to ESPN UMMC in Yekaterinburg for the period 2015-2016 about $ 1.5 million and a companion Brittney Griner million.

In addition, ESPN says the club paid Tauras $ 200,000 for completely skipping the previous WNBA season.

The seasons are played in a different cycle than the majority of North American ball series. With this, the WNBA avoids competition from the audience and attention with the biggest series and offers basketball lovers a summer option.

The WNBA has TV deals with the big channels ESPN and CBS. In addition, its matches can be viewed through its own League Pass service.

Thanks to good availability, the series ’television popularity has grown, but the audience average of the WNBA, founded in 1996, had time to plummet to its all-time low before the pandemic, well below 7,000 viewers.

The WNBA is administered by the NBA. The operation has not been made financially viable.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reported in October 2018 news agency APthat the WNBA has made more than ten million dollars in losses each year during its existence.

Basketball player Awak Kuier was chosen last year as the Promise of the Year for HS Sports.­

Also Kuier intends to continue playing in the winter in Europe, probably in Italy with his current club in Ragusa. His current contract is valid for another three seasons, although it has a buyout clause after each period.

If Kuier ends up in Dallas, there has also been speculation about the possibility that he might not even move to the WNBA in a couple of years.

The first-round bookings with four grabbers in Dallas have to do to get the team to fit under the salary cap and the quota for 12 player contracts. Keeping Kuier in Italy could be one solution to these problems.

Due to his different path, Kuier is a few years younger than most of his booking age class. Booking a player from outside the United States for the first five innings is very rare: the last time this happened was in 2011.

Kuier’s summers in the United States will not be to the detriment of the Finnish national team either. For example, the European Championship qualifiers have been played in November and February in recent years.

Improvement the situation of the players was brought about by a new collective agreement signed in January 2020.

The agreement provided a solution to the big equality problem plaguing the WNBA: in the future, about half of the WNBA’s basketball-related revenue will be distributed to players like the NBA, up from an estimated 20-30 percent in the past.

The minimum wage for new players increased from just under $ 42,000 to $ 57,000 (€ 47,770). For the first time, the average salary of players increased to six-digit readings.

WNBA teams fly scheduled flights instead of private jets on scheduled flights. Under the new agreement, players will have to travel in a higher economy class than in the past, where match trips could be folded by bus.

In the 2010s, two WNBA matches had to be canceled due to inhumane stretched trips. The Las Vegas Aces decided not to play in August 2018 after traveling to a match off the east coast of the United States in Washington continuously for more than 25 hours.

“ The average salary of NBA players in the period 2019–2020 was over $ 8.3 million.

Golden State Warriors ’Stephen Curry match against Warriors on April 12, 2021.­

To the NBA in comparison, the amounts of money moving in the WNBA are still downright button trade anyway.

The NBA’s revenue last season, according to ESPN, was $ 8.3 billion (more than $ 6.9 billion), even though the pandemic ate ​​a tenth of the money. The exact figures for the WNBA are not as well known, but most estimates put the revenue at between $ 60 million and $ 70 million.

According to the Statistics service The average salary of NBA players in the period 2019–2020 was over $ 8.3 million. In the WNBA, the salary cap for one entire team will be just under $ 1.34 million next season.

The WNBA salary cap does not cover even the minimum salary of a player who plays in the NBA for the second year. The minimum wage for newcomers is $ 898,000, for second-year players about 1.45 million.

Of the NBA players, the very annual salary for this season is behind the Golden State Warriors With Stephen Curry, which earns about $ 43 million from its club alone. Even after taxes, one of the most accurate throwers in basketball history could easily pay the salaries of all WNBA players for two seasons with his annual salary.

Of course, it must be remembered that the NBA season is more than twice as long as in the WNBA. In addition to the regular season 82 games, the NBA team can play 28 playoffs in the normal season. In the WNBA, in addition to the 36 regular season games, the playoffs can accumulate 10-12 depending on the ranking.

Elena Delle Donne (left) led Washington Mystics to the WNBA Championship in 2019. Picture of the third final, with Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut Sun trying to arrest Delle Donne.­

In the WNBA there are currently 12 teams. Reigning champion Seattle Storm is number one in his four championships, along with Minnesota Lynx and the Houston Comets, which was discontinued in 2008.

Kuier recently told STT that he admired WNBA stars, especially the Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donnea and transferred to the Chicago Sky team Candace Parkeria. Like a Finnish star, both are long and at the same time skilled and versatile players.

Delle Donne has been the absolute best player in the series in recent years. He has been selected as the most valuable player in 2015 and 2019, but last season was completely missed for health reasons.

Parker, who has twice won the MVP award, is also one of the more experienced star charts and best-known names in the series. Outside of WNBA seasons, instead of playing overseas, he has served as an NBA expert on TNT and NBA TV.

In March, Parker was following the regulars of TNT’s popular studio program and formed a trio of experts along with former NBA superstars. Shaquille O’Nealin and Dwyane Waden with.

The verbal twists of hand between Parker and O’Neal attracted attention. Among other things, Parker trained O’Neal in defending ball screens and knocked this proposal out of lower baskets for women’s matches to make it easier to donate.

Countless murals were made around the world in honor of the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Photo from Los Angeles from February 2020.­

The helicopter crash took important stars

One one of the strongest women’s basketball supporters in the United States was a basketball legend killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020 Kobe Bryant.

A total of nine people died in the crash, all on their way to a match for the girls ’junior team coached by Bryant. Among them was also his second eldest daughter, 13 years old Gianna Bryant, which was expected to be a sure WNBA star.

Gianna was Kobe’s eyeball. He had the same burning passion and talent for basketball as his father.

“Fans will say you have to get a boy to bear the inheritance. [Gianna] reacts to ‘hey, I’ll take care of this,’ ”Bryant said Jimmy Kimmel Live program in 2018.

When in the March NCAA final tournament, inferior training conditions were held for women’s teams, women’s basketball districts once again longed for Kobe’s authoritative voice.

“She was a pioneer in promoting and defending our women’s game. I hope NBA athletes follow his example, ”said UCLA head coach Cori Close To The Los Angeles Times.

The WNBA booking ceremony will begin on Friday at 2 p.m. Yle’s Arena shows the event live in Finnish.