Basketball | Athlete of the year Lauri Markkanen did it again – the commentator of the NBA game was glowing with a wonderful performance

Lauri Markkanen shined when Utah crushed Toronto.

A year chosen as an athlete in Finland Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Utah Jazz crushed the basketball in the NBA at home against the Toronto Raptors 145-113 (64-47).

Markkanen, who played for less than half an hour, sank his set shots with more than 63 percent accuracy (7/11) and was his team's best scorer.

Of Markkanen's performances, attention was drawn, among other things, by a handsome dunk directly in the third quarter Keyonte George for the pass, which made the American commentator of the match downright ecstatic.

“Wow! Shameless trick!” the narrator beamed.

You can see the situation in the highlight video in the story at 1:00.

Utah succeeded Against Toronto on a very wide front. About the back men Jordan Clarkson made 21 and Collin Sexton 20 points. of Toronto Pascal Siakam tried to support the away team with his 27 points.

The Jazz dominated the match, especially in rebounds, which were overwhelmingly scored for the home team 68–36.

With their fourth straight win, Utah has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since mid-December, winning 13 of their last 17 games.

Toronto win with that, Utah increased its winning percentage of the season to 50 (20 wins, 20 losses) and moved past the Los Angeles Lakers to the tenth place in the Western Conference, i.e. the last place qualifying for the playoffs.

Utah continues its streak of home games already on Sunday morning Finnish time, when it is the Lakers. Utah has won seven in a row at home.