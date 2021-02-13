Basketball Antti Kanervo knocked three points with baskets to win the Seagulls Cup, Tuukka Kotti saved at the last minute

Seagulls pocketed 10,000 euros in prize money with his home parquet in Kisahalli. The pot came from the final victory of the Finnish Basketball Cup when it knocked down Tampere’s Pyrinth 97-95 (51-46). The aim was acknowledged as a consolation prize of 3,000 euros.

“Always such a win is important, and not just for the players. It means a lot to the whole organization, ”said Seagulls skipper Tuukka Kotti after cutting the sock.

Seagulls’ Tuukka Kotti gets on the basket.­

Seagulls got tough on Saturday. The goal was 9.3 seconds before the end with a loss of 95-97. However, retrieving the winning basket from the people of Tampere was interrupted by Kot’s distress Osku Heinonen double transport error.

“It was a small instinctive situation. A small situation that was enough to win, ”thought carefully Kotti, who defended the decision.

A big thank you for the thrill play victory was heard To Antti Kanervo. He knocked 27 points, all of which were three-point baskets.

The people of Helsinki played for the second time in a row in the Finnish Cup final. In last year’s final, it knocked down Salon Vilppa 94-93 in Kisahalli after the extra round.

Aim played the Cup final without a leg injury Marcus Lewis. The league’s sniper shooter bagged 36 points against Seagulls a week earlier in the Race Hall.

“We were preparing all the time with the idea that Lewis was playing,” Kotti said.

“We also guessed that the rest of the opponent’s players will play better if they lack the best man. In a way, they have nothing to lose. ”

Shawn Hopkins took over Lewis ’throwing responsibility in the final. He scored a total of 32 points, after a catch of 13 surfaces a week earlier.

Seagulls ’Kendale Mccullum makes the screen for Wayne Martin Junior, defending Pyrinno’s David Gonzalvez and Panu Peltokangas.­

Seagulls made it to the finals this week with their home team center Kot, who was resting due to back pain. The line-up lacked a national team newcomer Max Besselink, who will move on to play divari at HNMKY for the rest of the season.

“We don’t force anyone with us,” Seagulls head coach acknowledged Jussi Laakso.

Kotti was the best volleyball player on the field in the finals: 13. He scored six points and made five basket passes.

Aspiration is a tricky answer. Its personal but honed tactics cause the other side a headache.

Seagulls already had problems against Pyrinto in the regular season. The people of Helsinki won twice from behind, in October in Tampere (100-79) and last Saturday in Kisahalli (99-95).

In the Cup final, Seagulls took the opening quarter 20-19. Going on a break, Seagulls led 51-46. At the start of the final quarter, the home team’s lead was still five levels (73-68).

The interest period The Finnish Cup 2021 was a stunt competition. According to the 49th race, only four teams were eligible, as the match pairs Seagulls-Nokia and Pyrinto were named directly in the semi-finals.

The goal has been in the final seven times and won two of the matches. KTP-Basket is the most successful in the Cup: nine championships.

Seagulls acknowledged the prize money.­

On Sunday, the women’s Finnish cup will be decided in Espoo. In the final, the top two in the league will face EBT from Espoo and Peli-Karhut from Kotka, who has played without a loss for the season.

The men’s main series will take a break from a couple of weeks as Susijeng travels to the European Championship qualifiers in Georgia. Seagulls will face up in his next league match at the Race Hall on February 27 in Kataja.