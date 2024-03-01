Friday, March 1, 2024
Basketball | Another empty lottery for Lauri Markkanen's Utah

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2024
in World Europe
The Utah Jazz have lost seven of their last eight games.

Lauri Markkanen represented by the Utah Jazz experienced a defeat in the NBA basketball league in Florida, when the Orlando Magic won in front of the home crowd with a score of 115–107.

The match was decided by Magic Jalen Suggs, who sank three threes in the last three minutes of the game. Before that, Orlando had made 7/27 of his threes.

“We have learned to win and adapt to the flow of the game. Tonight was an example of that. We didn't hit our shots, but we played great defense and got to the basket,” Suggs said of the NBA on the website.

Utah's toughest scorers had sunk 19 points into the man John Collins, Keyonte George and Collin Sexton. Markkanen scored 18 points with a shooting accuracy of 6/15.

His third the Finn dunked with 4/7 accuracy, but only three rebounds were recorded for him and the assist column remained empty.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win. That's the situation we want to be in with two minutes left in the game. In the end, a few situations just didn't turn out for us. Jalen Suggs hit his threes at the end. That can happen in an NBA game,” the Utah head coach Will Hardy analyze.

The Jazz have lost seven of their last eight games. The team's composition lacked a center with leg problems Walker Kesslerwho is the third-best shot blocker in the NBA this season.

Utah had only one save and the team lost rebounds 37-45.

The match the best basket maker was from Orlando Paolo Banchero, who scored 29 points. Banchero had been sidelined for the previous two matches due to the flu.

“I felt pretty good. My decision making was a bit rusty and I was a bit tired at times, but I got up to speed in the fourth quarter. My teammates encouraged me to stay aggressive,” Banchero said.

Utah's season continues on Saturday as a guest of the Miami Heat.

