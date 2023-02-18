Mr. Obst, imagine this scenario: Cup semi-finals, Bayern Munich versus Alba Berlin this weekend. The last few seconds of the game are running. Your team is two points behind. You stand on the three-point line and get the ball. The Berlin center Christ Koumadje, 2.24 meters tall, rushes towards you with outstretched arms. What are you doing?

If I have space, I throw. If I don’t have a place, I try to get one. Of course I have to see if a pass doesn’t make more sense in the situation because Koumadje isn’t small. But it’s like this: Whenever I get the ball, I see if I have the opportunity to let go of a throw.