Basketball|Andre Gustavson rose from obscurity to the star of the Spain game.

Valencia

Finland the men’s national basketball team Susijengi went close to the all-time jymypaukku late on Saturday night. Without his number one star Lauri from Markka the team that played came close to knocking off reigning European champions Spain in the semi-finals of the Olympic qualifying tournament.

The wolf gang has found new solvers, even if the stars are missing. In this tournament too, the role takers have changed. Now, however, perhaps the most unknown name to the people ever rose to the starry sky, Andre Gustavson.

Gustavson, 25, has spent the last few years in college in the United States, but has been plagued by injuries for a long time and has been unable to play much basketball. But now you can.

Gustavson represents the type of player Susijengi has been looking for. A really sharp basket driver shoots explosively towards the basket and lifts the balls inside. On Saturday, he bagged 15 points on a perfect shooting percentage against Spain.

“It’s always nice to play in the national team, it’s an honor. I’ve been waiting for this moment. Unfortunately, there have been a few injuries, and I haven’t been able to represent Finland and fight for a place in the national team. Now we are back and in a good mood,” Gustavson, disappointed with the result, said after the match.

When Susijeng’s number one bull of this tournament Mikael Jantunen talks about Gustavson, he becomes sensitive. Jantunen is visibly moved by his friend’s top success.

“Absolutely amazing. I’ve probably known Andre since the first day I played basketball. We played in Wartti Basket together. He’s had a difficult few years with injuries, so I’m incredibly happy for him that he gets to play,” says Jantunen.

“I know what level of player he is. The business is first class. A great player, but I’m just happy that he gets to play again.”

Jantunen agrees with the view that Susijengi needs a player like Gustavson who differs from the Finnish mainstream.

“Ever since I can remember, the style of play has remained the same. Now he showed that he can also do it at the top of Europe. It probably came as a surprise to many, but not so much to me.”

“Insane dude. We will hear more about him”, says the team’s proud captain Sasu Salin.

Although own performance was amazing and the team played one of their all-time matches, an athlete is never satisfied with a loss. This is also the case with Gustavson.

“Feeling disappointed. It would have been really cool to play tomorrow and this was in our hands. They threw the balls in a little better than us at the end. We just didn’t do as well at the end as we should have. Against Spain, you have to succeed almost 100 percent”, he states.

However, the most important thing is that the player who suffered from the injury cycle is fit to play again. For the next season, Gustavson will return to Finland and represent Kauhajoki Karhu, one of the biggest in the Korisliiga.

That’s what he’s looking forward to.

“In the meantime. Now the preparation for the next season begins.”