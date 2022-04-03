The death of Javier Imbroda at the age of 61 After a tough battle against cancer, it has caused a lot of sadness in the world of basketball and a barrage of farewell messages through social networks.

“Yesterday in Fuengirola, we thanked you for what you had done for sport and education in Andalusia. In a gala in which your team was key in making it possible and I was lucky enough to be with your children, “wrote José Manuel Calderón, who made his debut in the National Team under his command.

“A heartbreaking Sunday (sic.) with the news that we never wanted to receive. Thank you Counselor for this time by your side, which has been a real gift. Rest in peace, Counselor”, assures Isa Sánchez, former international and Imbroda’s partner in the Junta de Andalucía as general director of Planning, Facilities and Sporting Events.

“Gone basketball man“, declared the Associated Spanish Basketball Referees of the ACB League. “He was a rival and a partner. Always with a smile even in hard times. A great competitor. Feeling like shit losing him. DEP Javier Imbroda”, wrote Pedro Martínez, coach of Baxi Manresa.

Endesa League teams such as Barcelona and Unicaja (his teams) and the ACB itself and the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) expressed their regret at the loss of Imbroda.

Rest in peace.