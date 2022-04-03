The death of Javier Imbroda at the age of 61 After a tough battle against cancer, it has caused a lot of sadness in the world of basketball and a barrage of farewell messages through social networks.
“Yesterday in Fuengirola, we thanked you for what you had done for sport and education in Andalusia. In a gala in which your team was key in making it possible and I was lucky enough to be with your children, “wrote José Manuel Calderón, who made his debut in the National Team under his command.
Yesterday in Fuengirola, we thanked you for what you had done for sport and education in Andalusia. At a gala in which your team was key in making it possible and I was lucky enough to be with your children.
You also made me debut in the national team.
Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/opvCHqSGPm
– José Manuel Calderón (@JmCalderon) April 3, 2022
“A heartbreaking Sunday (sic.) with the news that we never wanted to receive. Thank you Counselor for this time by your side, which has been a real gift. Rest in peace, Counselor”, assures Isa Sánchez, former international and Imbroda’s partner in the Junta de Andalucía as general director of Planning, Facilities and Sporting Events.
A heartbreaking Sunday with the news we never wanted to receive. Thank you Counselor for this time by your side, which has been a real gift.
Rest in peace Counselor pic.twitter.com/06P8r2YVIS
– Isa Sánchez (@IsaSanchez_com) April 3, 2022
We want to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. A basketball man is gone. Thanks Xavier. D.E.P https://t.co/7tlSyrJEwk
– AEBA (@ArbitrosAEBA) April 3, 2022
“Gone basketball man“, declared the Associated Spanish Basketball Referees of the ACB League. “He was a rival and a partner. Always with a smile even in hard times. A great competitor. Feeling like shit losing him. DEP Javier Imbroda”, wrote Pedro Martínez, coach of Baxi Manresa.
He was a rival and a partner. Always with a smile even in hard times. A great competitor. Feeling like shit losing him. RIP Javier Imbroda
– Pedro Martínez (@pedroma2014) April 3, 2022
Endesa League teams such as Barcelona and Unicaja (his teams) and the ACB itself and the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) expressed their regret at the loss of Imbroda.
Very sad.
Javier Imbroda has passed away at the age of 61.
A heartfelt minute of silence will be observed at all matches this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/lVxoWKMkkL
– Endesa League (@ACBCOM) April 3, 2022
Spanish basketball sadly bids farewell to an indispensable figure in our history. We will never forget you, dear Javier.
Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/tUgadE4GtE
– Basketball Spain (@BaloncestoESP) April 3, 2022
Mourning day for basketball. Javier Imbroda has left us, architect of the great Unicaja that changed the history of our club in the 90s.
Our most sincere condolences to his family and to all of Javier’s friends.
Goodbye, coach. D.E.P pic.twitter.com/mfvuPhpf9c
– UnicajaCB (@unicajaCB) April 3, 2022
Saddened by the death of Javier Imbroda, our condolences to family and friends.
At today’s meeting, a minute of silence will be observed in his memory.
Rest in peace https://t.co/98RgKhYpxM
– Movistar Students (@MovistarEstu) April 3, 2022
We join in the condolences and send a big hug to the family and friends of Javier Imbroda. Rest in peace. 🖤 https://t.co/4BG6OOnF8T
– San Pablo Burgos inherits (@SanPabloBurgos) April 3, 2022
Rest in peace.
#Basketball #sport #mourn #goodbye #Javier #Imbroda
Leave a Reply