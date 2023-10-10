Basketball | An intact game brought victory to the Seagulls: “We executed our plan well today”

Erik Sajantila scored no less than 49 points. “Your own success is not of interest when you take 40 points into the pot,” Sajantila said.

10.10. 21:20

Helsinki Seagulls took Tuesday’s overwhelming victory in the men’s Korisliiga. The Seagulls continued their early season winning streak with an 88–64 home win over Lapua Kobri. The Seagulls kept the lead throughout the game, which grew to 29 points at its most.

Chuba Ohms scored 18 points for the Seagulls. Cobra power man KJ Buffet ended up reading the same.

“We executed our plan well today. We were able to keep the one who excelled in the last match (Taz) Sherman’s very successful and we can be proud of that. We also took the rebounds well, and we had a solid performance in all respects”; said the Seagulls Lassi Nikkarinen at the post-match press conference.

League champion Bisons Loimaa took their first win when they defeated Lahti Basketball 106–88 in their home game. Lahti is still winless.

Erik Sajantilan the amazing 49-point catch did not help Lahti to victory. The Korisliiga said on X (formerly Twitter) that the balance is the fifth worst in the 2000s in the Korisliiga.

The previous Finn with more points is Martti Kuisma in 2002.

“Your own success is not of interest when you take 40 points into the pot. This was a very bad start to this season. The defense was really terrible. You can already see it when the opponent scores 112 points. If we want to win this series, we won’t give so many points”, Sajantila said at the press conference after the game.

Bisons led the game with ten points, but Lahti got to the third period one point ahead. The Bisons turned the game in their favor with wins of nine and ten points in the final periods.

Trio Dylan Painter, Devante Brooks and Isaac Davidson scored 22 points a man for the Bisons.

Kouvot took a 98–86 home win over KTP-Basket in Kymenlaakso’s local game.

The game progressed evenly until the half, after which Kouvot held a lead of about ten points.

Quanterrius Jackson scored 23 points for Kouvoi. Ahmad Rand was KTP’s most effective with 19 points.

BC Nokia started the Korisliiga season last fall with three wins. Now it started at the same pace, when BC Nokia defeated Korihait 97–91 in the top match of undefeated teams.

The game progressed steadily in Uusikaupunki until BC Nokia pulled away at the end of the second quarter 18–3 and took an 11-point halftime lead. In the third period, the away lead increased to 17 points. In the end, Korihaiden’s kiri led to four points.

“Winning is the main thing, but we have a lot to improve. We got a good video of this to study. We are able to make baskets, but sometimes our movement stopped”, said the coach of BC Nokia Greg Gibson In Ruuttu’s TV interview.

A person who returned to Nokia last week became the chief executive of BC Nokia Kahron Ross with 27 points. Javion Ogunyemi scored 19 points for Korihai.