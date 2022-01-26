Basketball An incredible letter in the NBA – better has only been seen once in league history

The Los Angeles Clippers lost 35 points in the opening half of the match (31-66), but Luke Kennard’s seven points in the final nine seconds of the match lifted the Clippers to a 116-115 win.

NBA Basketball League The Los Angeles Clippers made a near-historic chase when they faced the Washington Wizards in Finnish time the night before Wednesday.

The Clippers had a 35-point loss (31-66) in the opening half of the match, however Luke Kennardin seven points in the final nine seconds of the match lifted the Clippers to a 116-115 win. NBA history has only seen a bigger rise once: the Utah Jazz hurt from 36 points to a win over the Denver Nuggets in 1996. The Sacramento Kings also reached a 35-point offset against the Chicago Bulls in 2009.

SportsCenter said On Twitter in addition, before Tuesday night’s games in the last 20 seasons, NBA teams have won once and lost 16,239 times after the team has lost seven points or more in the last 20 seconds of the match. The Clippers raised the stats to two.