Basketball | An eight-game suspension for the NBA star who was swinging a gun in a nightclub

NBA basketball league the number one star of the Memphis Grizzlies, one of the top teams, and one of the most followed players in the league And Morant has received an eight-game suspension from the league, and has to serve without pay.

The reason for the punishment is that Morant showed off the gun live on his Instagram account while drunk in a nightclub. The NBA said the incident “damaged the league.”

Morant, 23, who averaged 27.1 points this season and dished out a team-leading 8.2 assists per game, has already been sidelined for five games, leaving him out for three more games. He will be eligible to play the night before Tuesday next week when Memphis faces Dallas.

“Jan’s behavior was irresponsible and potentially very dangerous. It also had serious implications because his actions have a huge following, especially among young fans. He has shown sincere remorse and made it clear to me that he has learned from this,” the NBA commissioner who spoke with Morant on Wednesday Adam Silver said.