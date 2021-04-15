Basketball Already the fourth consecutive loss to the Chicago Bulls – Lauri Markkanen scored six points

The Chicago Bulls bowed at home to the Orlando Magic.

Basketball In the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Chicago Bulls have lost to Orlando Magic in the 106-115 Wednesday series. The Bulls suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

Markkanen’s teammate scored the most points in the match Zach LaVine, who scored 30 points. A new central striker from the Bulls who played against his former team Nikola Vucevic knocked points 29.

Before Wednesday’s game, Vucevic admitted that playing against Magic in a different jersey would be “special and weird”.

“It’s a team I spent years with. It’s going to be weird to see me in a Bulls shirt and play against the colors of Magic, but I’m looking forward to it, ”Vucevic told the Chicago Tribune.

The most powerful Magic, hosted by the Bulls, had scored 22 points James Ennis III.

Markkanen, who started on the bench, scored six points in the match. He was on the hardwood floor for just over 16 minutes.