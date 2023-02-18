Basketball | After more than 800 regular season games, Timo Heinonen shed light on the secret of his 23-year major league career

The Seagulls’ Timo Heinonen, 41, wants the brightest medal at the end of the basketball league season.

Seagulls–Vilpas 106–77

Winger Timo Heinonen41, worked hard with his teammates and at the end of the week got another important full hit in the men’s Korisliiga senior series.

Heinonen enjoyed to the fullest when the Helsinki Seagulls defeated Salon Vilppaa on their home field in almost spectacular fashion 106–77. It was the Seagulls’ seventh straight victory.

The crowd in the stands of the Kisahalli enjoyed what they saw on Saturday and gave thunderous applause to the team’s most experienced player, Timo Heinonen, even before the start of the match.

The Seagulls rewarded Heinonen, who reached 800 regular season matches in the men’s main league a couple of weeks ago. Now there are already 803 regular season matches.

Heinonen is in the Korisliiga with his own readings. The closest is Antero Lehtowho has played 763 regular season games.

“We got off to a slow start, but we had a good game plan. Once we got it going, we were hard to stop. We have to be satisfied if we win by almost 30 points,” said Heinonen.

Captain of the Seagulls Rene Rougeau and the center Zena Edosomwan accelerated the rush of the team from Helsinki. Rougeau scored 21 points and Edosomwa scored 20 rebounds. Jeffrey Carroll bagged 22 points.

Heinonen got more than 16 minutes of playing time and scored five points. They came in the final quarter.

Vantaa The Pussihukkien team started their major league career on January 20, 2000, when the Pussihukkien faced Lahti. The 24th season in the main series is already underway.

What’s the secret to a long career?

“It has often been asked. The basket is fun. Of course, a lot of attention has been paid to body care over the years. We have a very good physiotherapist team, and for example an osteopath Aleksi Hakanto has helped me a lot”, stated Heinonen.

Like many of his teammates, Heinonen has remained healthy, which has been reflected in the results of the season.

Playoffs including Heinonen played 958 main league games.

Is the goal to fill a ton?

“I don’t pay attention to the number of games. The goal is the championship, and we are going in a good direction.”

The Seagulls play head coach Jussi Laakson under the heel of. Laakso has also worked with Heinonen for a long time.

“He [Heinonen] is one of the most reliable people I have met in my life. An honest and perfect coachable,” said Laakso.

Valley was relieved and very satisfied when the week ended with two important victories. On Wednesday, the Seagulls gave a cold ride to Karhubasket, and on Saturday there was another crushing victory.

“We were better than Vilpas in many areas. The team works well together and follows the game plan,” said Laakso.

Korisliiga went on a two-week international break. According to Laakso, the Seagulls are trying to take advantage of the break by training and resting.

“The remaining four matches are very important. Our goal is to get from the top spot to the playoffs and have home advantage until the end.

In the last match of the upper league, the Seagulls will face Kauhajoki Karhubasket, who are fighting hard for the top spot.

“Karhubasket has not yet lost a single Korisliiga match in its new hall. But that moment will still come,” said Laakso.