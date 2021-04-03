Saturday, April 3, 2021
Basketball Aapeli Alanen will move to the Czech basketball league for the rest of the season

April 3, 2021
Alanen’s new club is Basket Brno.

In Joensuu Played in the Juniper Basket this season Playforia Alanen will move to the ranks of the Czech Basketball League Basket Brno for the rest of the season. The team is in fifth place in the Czech main league.

“I am excited about the chance to play in the Czech Republic. I don’t know much about the team or the league, but I believe we are a determined team that plays to victory in every match, ”Alanen commented in a Basket Brno press release.

Alanen scored 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per match this season for Kataja Basket. Alanen have also played five men’s national matches.

