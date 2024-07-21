Sunday, July 21, 2024
Basketball | A super promise about Miikka Muuri was violently broken: "A really scary situation"

July 21, 2024
Basketball | A super promise about Miikka Muuri was violently broken: “A really scary situation”
Miikka Muurinen was injured in a basketball tournament in the USA. The Finn was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to the hospital to be examined.

Wolf gang top promise Miikka Muurinen, 17, was the target of a violent foul at the US Peach Jam tournament in New Jersey. Sports media reported on the matter Sportskeeda.

The wall was broken in a drive-through situation, as a result of which he lay on the surface of the field for 20 minutes.

Players from both teams gathered around Muurinen on the side of the field. The Finn was carried off the field on a stretcher.

“Very scary situation here at Peach Jam,” wrote the basketball reporter Jeff Goodman message service in X.

Muurinen was taken to the hospital for examination. Five hours after the situation, Goodman told X that Muurinen is fine based on a medical examination.

Muurinen plays for the Compass Prep high school team in Arizona.

