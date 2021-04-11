Basketball | A sleepless night waiting for AWAK Kuieria: “Maybe I am eka or toka”

The career of Finland’s best women’s basketball player at the WNBA starts on Thursday’s booking ceremony.

Sleepless night is waiting Awak Kuieria between next Thursday and Friday.

The WNBA’s annual new player booking event for the world’s best women’s basketball series begins Thursday at 7 p.m., off the U.S. East Coast. During the Corona period, the booking event takes place online.

“I’m with the team planned that we will all wake up one morning and look at it together. The WNBA will probably also be in touch as to how the night is going to go, ”Kuier anticipates by phone from Italy, where he has played this season in Ragusa.

Kuier is among the very first reservations in advance planning. ESPNOn the pre-list, Kuier is second to the University of Texas Charli Collierin after. Like Kuier, Collier is a 195-centimeter big winger, but two years older than a Finn.

“Yes, I will follow ‘Mock Drafts’ and I have spoken with my agent. Maybe I am eka or toka “, Kuier says.

Dallas Wings has the first two booking rights, Atlanta Dream the third and Indiana Fever the fourth. Dallas also has a Fifth Booking Shift. Kuier says he has been in telephone contact with representatives of several top chargers, but does not want to say the names of the teams.

Only Finnish women Taru Tuukkanen has previously been reserved for the WNBA. He was elected number 57 in 2001.

WNBA among the stars are two players Kuier says he has been following since he was a little girl. They are American Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne.

“The rhythm of the game in WNBA is different than in Europe. It’s going pretty hard there. You have to be really physical, and there are also bigger players than in Europe and a little different rules to be able to adapt to. But I wouldn’t say there’s anything really big in the WNBA that I couldn’t adapt to, ”Kuier estimates.

The WNBA season is played from mid-summer to early fall, and a large proportion of players move to Europe for the winter season to play. Kuierkin plans to do so.

“Yes, after the WNBA season, I’ll be coming to Europe, probably back to Italy. I have a three-year contract with Ragusa, but it has a buyout clause after each season, ”Kuier explains.

Kuier turns 20 this year and believes he can still develop a lot physically. It is known to be a great promise from the first Finnish woman capable of donk.

“I think I can still develop a lot physically. I am still so young. The bounce has been developed a lot here and attention has been paid to increasing the explosiveness, ”Kuier says.

The first professional season of Kuier’s career in Italy continues with the playoffs in the Italian Serie A, which are due to end in mid-May. Kuier thinks the most important achievement of the season is his increased playing hardness.

“I’ve learned to play more aggressive and harder. And of course, there has been a lot of experience playing against skilled and more experienced players. I have learned to read the game better and got the rhythm of the game very well so that I leave myself boldly to make baskets and I do not wait. “

According to Kuier, living together with a teammate who is a roommate works and a few words in Italian have already become familiar – as well as the biggest difference between Finland and Italy.

“The biggest thing is water. Here you have to buy all the drinking water from the store ”, when you can drink from the tap in Finland. In Finland, all things are taken care of and they go faster than here.

Women head coach of the national team Pekka Salminen believes that the style of play of the WNBA suits Kuier even better than Italy.

“The Italian League is perhaps the most physical women’s series in the world. There are no whistles about mistakes except for detached members. In WNBA, more emphasis is placed on skill, of course also physics, but above all skill, and that is what Awak has, ”says Salminen.

According to Salminen, Kuier’s role in the WNBA depends a lot on where he is placed.

“Awak is between Nelonen (big winger) and vitonen (center winger), or maybe he could be called a hybrid because he can play three of them (small winger). As a center striker, he may not make it to the WNBA’s biggest centers in defense, but I don’t think anyone can guard him at the other end. ”

According to Salminen, Kuier does not have a single clear weakness.

“The only weakness could be that he has no completely overwhelming strength. His greatest single strength is as a throwback, he is a good plus in all other things, ”Salminen sees.