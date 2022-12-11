Basketball | A shock move to a Mormon town threatened to turn Lauri Markkanen’s career downhill, but something completely different happened

The Finnish basketball player has become the elite of the world’s toughest league for the first time. In an interview with HS, Lauri Markkanen predicts that the best games are yet to come.

Salt Lake City

All turned out to be inexplicably great.

The shock transfer threatened to reverse Lauri Markkanen career downhill. His new team was supposed to be rock bottom.

At least that’s how most of the experts interpreted it.

Instead, the Utah Jazz have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA basketball league this fall, and Markkanen has had a wild ride.