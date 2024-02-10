Basketball | A serious speech from Lauri Markkase

Several core players around Markkanen were sold this week.

“Wild.”

This is how the basketball star commented Lauri Markkanen the moods of the last few days For the Deseret Newswhen he had to say goodbye to several of his Utah Jazz teammates.

Markkanen's career continues in the Jazz, but the club traded three of its main players in the last days of the transfer window. The new jerseys pull on the front court Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio and the backfield Ochai Agbaji.

After a weak early season, the Jazz found a good mood and are currently tied for the last place in the playoffs of the NBA's Western Conference.

During the hottest winning streak, there were even talks of a place in the top six and straight into the playoffs. The effects of the lineup changes will be seen in the remaining 29 regular season games.

Markkanen himself has been sold three times, and the Jazz sold their core players last season as well. The situation still hasn't gotten any easier mentally over the years.

“It's part of the business, and you go through this every year. I don't think I'll ever get used to this,” Markkanen commented.

“It's good friends with those guys and of course you want the best for them. At the same time, I would like to spend as much time as possible with them.”

The players the change can be seen naturally in matches, but also outside of game events. For a year and a half, Markkanen has been throwing daily in training with the Canadian Olynyk, but on Friday Markkanen was throwing alone, according to the Deseret News.

“When you get on the bus after the match, there are empty seats, although we usually sit closely together. You can see it in the little things of everyday life.”

“It takes time to get used to the situation. Like I said, this happens every year, but it still leaves the same feeling of emptiness every year.”

The next time Markkanen and the Jazz will be in real action is the night before Tuesday Finnish time, when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on their home court.