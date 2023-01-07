Basketball | A rude announcement for Lauri Markkanen – even the NBA legend was upset on a live TV broadcast

Lauri Markkanen has received half a million votes in the public voting for the NBA All-Star Game, but that’s still not enough.

Career recently set his career high with 49 points against the Houston Rockets Lauri Markkanen shines as the bright star of the Utah Jazz, but the Finnish gambler is not in the top places in the public vote of the all-star game.

In the first situation review published by the NBA, Markkanen ranked seventh in the Western Conference frontcourt players’ vote with 466,988 votes. That’s not enough for constellation selection.

During the fall, many experts have raised the flag in favor of Markkanen’s star selection, which has reached a new level, and now the Finn was also praised by a legendary NBA player, who now works as an expert Charles Barkley. In his opinion, Markkanen’s ranking in the public vote is too low compared to the Finn’s performances.

“I think there’s a problem here,” Barkley said after seeing the list on TNT.

“Lauri Markkanen should be higher. For example, he just scored 49 points,” he continued.

of the NBA the starting five are first selected for the all-star match, i.e. three frontcourt and two backcourt players from both conferences. A fan vote the results make up 50 percent of the selection of openers. NBA player voting and media voting bring 25 percent each.

Once the starting five have been selected, it is the turn of the substitutes. The coaches of the NBA clubs vote for substitute players. That way, Markkanes has the opportunity to participate in the all-star match, even if the place in the starting five is not released through voting.

A total of 12 players are selected for both teams.