Basketball | A new record in the NBA test: Keon Johnson put in an effort of 48 inches, or nearly 122 cents

NBA Basketball League the new player test session, the draft combine, saw a new record in the effort test. Keon Johnson reached 48 inches, or 121.9 cents, off the floor with a brisk flat foot effort, more than has ever been seen in NBA test sessions.

The NBA released a video of Johnson’s jump On Youtube. The previous NBA test effort record was Kenny Gregory, which reached a height of 115.5 cents in 2001.

Johnson, 19, is a 195-cent side player from the University of Tennessee. He is expected to be selected in the first round of the NBA booking event among the top ten players.