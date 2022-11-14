Basketball | A double-double for Markkanen – followed by a historic performance

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid put on quite a show.

Basketball league In the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers crashed on their home floor Lauri Markkanen star Utah Jazz with a score of 105–98.

More than half of the hosts’ points were sunk Joel Embiid, who scored the highest score of his career in the match. Embiid scored a total of 59 points in the game, in addition to which he made eight assists and blocked seven shots. Embiid also achieved a so-called double-double in the match, as he grabbed a total of 11 rebounds.

In addition, Embiid made eight assists leading to the basket and blocked the shot seven times. This is the first time any player has reached or broken the 50-10-5-5 stat line since saves were first recorded in 1973-74, according to the NBA on their website.

Markkanen, on the other hand, missed his worst result of the season by only one point. The Finn scored 15 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the match, also reaching a double-double. The double-double was Markkanen’s sixth of the season.

Hard Utah, who played in the early season, lost for the second time in a row. The team’s balance is now ten wins, five losses.

Utah has had a really tough early season in terms of schedule. The team has played the most games in the entire NBA, and some teams have played even three games less. In addition, Utah has played no fewer than 10 of the 15 matches away from home.