Basketball A corona infection found with teammate Lauri Markkanen, who plays in the Chicago Bulls

Four Bulls players are on the sidelines due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

NBA Basketball League Playing in the Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen a teammate has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The head coach of Chicago told about it Billy Donovan NBC: n by.

The infection has been diagnosed Chandler at Hutchison and Donovan spoke of it with the permission of Hutchison.

Hutchison, Markkanen, Tomas Satoransky and Ryan Arcidiacono were already on the sidelines yesterday against a match against the Washington Wizards over the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Markkasella and the other two players may not have a coronavirus, but they may have been in close contact with Hutchison and are therefore on the sidelines of the team’s activities.

The quartet was also on the sidelines early Saturday morning in the away game against Finnish time against the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago lost the match 96-126.

The NBA protocol stipulates that after a positive corona infection, a player must have at least ten asymptomatic days before he or she can begin training.

After ten asymptomatic days, the player must pass cardiac tests and practice alone for two days. After that, he is allowed to rejoin the strength of the rest of the team.